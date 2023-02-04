All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Water Tank Constructed In 2012 Destroyed In UP's Basti District As Water Supply Stopped After 2 Years
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 4 Feb 2023 3:56 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
A video shared by @bstvlive on Twitter talks about how a water tank built in 2012-13 has become a showpiece. People living in Radhauli village Basti district allege that the water supply was stopped after 2-3 years. As per the information, the pipeline broke during the highway widening.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal