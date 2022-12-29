All section
Watch: Western Railway's Paschim Express Successfully Completes 66 Yrs Of Service

Maharashtra,  29 Dec 2022 5:14 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

A Twitter video shared by Western Railway shows WR's Paschim Express successfully completing 66 yrs of service in Indian Railways. It is a superfast express train that runs between Mumbai & Amritsar. The video was shot at Coach Care Depot, Mumbai Central by Sunny Jha.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
