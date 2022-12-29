All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Western Railway's Paschim Express Successfully Completes 66 Yrs Of Service
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 29 Dec 2022 5:14 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Western Railway shows WR's Paschim Express successfully completing 66 yrs of service in Indian Railways. It is a superfast express train that runs between Mumbai & Amritsar. The video was shot at Coach Care Depot, Mumbai Central by Sunny Jha.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain