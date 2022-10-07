All section
Watch: Vending Machines For Cloth Bags Introduced In Tamil Nadu
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Tamil Nadu, 7 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in association with the Greater Chennai Corporation launched cloth bag (manjapai) vending machine available in different capacities and styles. This initiative was started to make eco-friendly bags more available among the public. IAS Officer Supriya Sahu tried the 500 bag capacity machine at the Eco alternatives Expo at Chennai. The initiative is a part of the ‘Meendum Manjapai’ (return of cloth bag) scheme launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin last December. The officials said that one will have to insert a 10-rupee note or coin into the vending machine to get a cloth bag.
