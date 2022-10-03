All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: UP Teacher Allegedly Drunk While Teaching Students In Hathras School
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 3 Oct 2022 10:59 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a teacher is seen to be intoxicated after drinking alcohol in a school classroom in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras city. Moreover, the teacher is seen to be carrying another can of alcohol in the classroom which he has kept near his desk. The incident was filmed by a group of concerned individuals who caught the teacher allegedly getting drunk in front of students. The teacher is also seen to be defending himself and hiding a can of beer in the video.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Financial Inclusion! Know How This Bengaluru-Based Fintech Startup Aims To Build Sustainable Livelihoods
'Prachand': First Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter Inducted Into Air Force, Manufactured By HAL
Encouraging Participation! Here're Government Schemes & Initiatives To Promote Women Entrepreneurs In India