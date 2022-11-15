Watch: UP School Girl Recites Names of 75 Districts In 30 Seconds, Netizens Impressed

All section
Uttar Pradesh,  15 Nov 2022

A class 4th child, from Uttar Pradesh, has recited the names of all the districts in the state in a single breath. Also, she did that in alphabetical order in just 30 seconds, according to a tweet shared by Priya Rajput on November 11. The little girl identified as Manvi Chaurasia is a student of Adarsh Prathmik Vidyalaya of Deoria district. Undoubtedly, netizens were super impressed with the talented girl.

