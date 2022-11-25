All section
Watch: Ukrainian Soldiers Rescue Dog From Deep Ditch, Netizens Applaud
Others/World, 25 Nov 2022 11:03 AM GMT
@Gerashchenko_en, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, shared a heartwarming video on Twitter, which has gone viral. In the video, some soldiers can be seen holding a soldier's legs and carefully dangling him in a bottomless pit. After a few seconds, he came up with a small dog that had fallen inside the hole. The video received a lot of love as people thanked the soldiers for caring for every living being.
