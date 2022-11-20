All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Ukrainian Soldier Reunites With Grandmother After Kherson Liberation; Netizens In Awe
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Others/World, 20 Nov 2022 9:38 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the country suffer a massive infrastructural loss. Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced by the war and are living a life of refugees. However, it came as a relief when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Many images and videos emerged of soldiers reuniting with their families. In one such video, which is now doing rounds on social media, a soldier grandson unites with his grandmother and her reaction has left the netizens in complete awe.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Uttar Pradesh: Children Hand Over Charter Of Demands To Government For Inclusion Of Climate Change In Curriculum