The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Rescued & Released 2 Dolphins Caught In Fishing Net
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Tamil Nadu, 1 Dec 2022 12:16 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A group of fishermen and personnel of the forest department in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram rescued and released two dolphins caught in fishing nets on November 30. A heartwarming video, shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, shows the fishermen detangling one of the dolphins from the net and then pushing it into the ocean so it can swim away.
