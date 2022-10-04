All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Students In UP Make 'Ravan Dahan' Possible At A Button's Click
Uttar Pradesh, 4 Oct 2022 10:59 AM GMT
B.Tech students at the Institute of Technology and Management in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur have found this smart way to burn the effigy with the help of mobile phones. A video of the students' demonstration has also been shared. One of the students - under the guidance of their professors - can be seen setting a few feet tall ‘Ravana’ effigy on fire within seconds at the click of a button.
