The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: Students In UP Make 'Ravan Dahan' Possible At A Button's Click

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  4 Oct 2022 10:59 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

B.Tech students at the Institute of Technology and Management in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur have found this smart way to burn the effigy with the help of mobile phones. A video of the students' demonstration has also been shared. One of the students - under the guidance of their professors - can be seen setting a few feet tall ‘Ravana’ effigy on fire within seconds at the click of a button.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
