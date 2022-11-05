All section
Watch: Stubble Burning Continues In Punjab, Highest Record In 2022

Punjab,  5 Nov 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Stubble burning remains a significant contributor to air pollution, especially across northern India, including the national capital. According to satellite data from ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Punjab registered the highest number of events of residue burning in 2022. Amid a blame-game between the Punjab government and the central government, this video shows a glimpse of stubble burning that still continues in the country. However, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that farmers could not be blamed for the pollution-causing agricultural practices. “Hopefully, by next year, we will take many harsh steps. We will align with farmers to reduce farm fires," he said as reported by NDTV.

