The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Stubble Burning Continues In Punjab, Highest Record In 2022
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Punjab, 5 Nov 2022 9:58 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Stubble burning remains a significant contributor to air pollution, especially across northern India, including the national capital. According to satellite data from ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Punjab registered the highest number of events of residue burning in 2022. Amid a blame-game between the Punjab government and the central government, this video shows a glimpse of stubble burning that still continues in the country. However, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that farmers could not be blamed for the pollution-causing agricultural practices. “Hopefully, by next year, we will take many harsh steps. We will align with farmers to reduce farm fires," he said as reported by NDTV.
