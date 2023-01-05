All section
Watch: Stray Cattle, Dogs Roam Inside Banda Hospital; Investigation Underway
Uttar Pradesh, 5 Jan 2023 4:10 AM GMT
A video of a cow roaming inside a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has gone viral on social media. Along with this, another video went viral from the hospital, where a dog is seen climbing on the bed of a patient admitted to the ward. The incident is said to have been reported by the District Hospital Trauma Center. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) has given instructions for investigation and ordered action against the duty incharge. CMS said the back gate of the hospital was opened by the patients, due to which the cow must have entered.
