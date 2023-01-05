All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
Watch: Stray Cattle, Dogs Roam Inside Banda Hospital; Investigation Underway

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Jan 2023 4:10 AM GMT

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

A video of a cow roaming inside a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district has gone viral on social media. Along with this, another video went viral from the hospital, where a dog is seen climbing on the bed of a patient admitted to the ward. The incident is said to have been reported by the District Hospital Trauma Center. Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) has given instructions for investigation and ordered action against the duty incharge. CMS said the back gate of the hospital was opened by the patients, due to which the cow must have entered.

