The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: 'Shops Without Shopkeepers' In Mizoram Build Faith In Humanity
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 13 Dec 2022 9:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Mizoram has yet again set a unique example, with a concept called 'Shops With No Shopkeepers' or as they call it 'Nghah Lou Dawr' culture of Mizoram. The video shared by @itsmesabita on Twitter, has gathered the attention of the public. “In the highways, you can find these shops in plenty. You take what you want and keep money in the deposit box. That's #Mizoram for you - trust based society!,” she tweeted.
