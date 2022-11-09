All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: School Teacher Teaches Children Alphabets In A Musical Way
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 9 Nov 2022 9:54 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The video, posted by Twitter user Ankit Yadav on November 7, showed a teacher teaching Hindi alphabets to children using a special song. In the video, we can see him standing in front of a blackboard with Hindi alphabets written on it. For each of the letters, he is singing a special line that the students then repeated.
