All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: School Girl Sings Bhojpuri Song On Alcohol Addiction In Bihar; Video Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 28 Dec 2022 5:22 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
After the death of around 80 people allegedly due to consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Chhapra last week, concerns have been raised regarding alcohol addiction. The city has earlier reported several cases, even after the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government on April 6, 2016. Recently, a video of a school in Bihar’s Rohtas district is going viral. In the video, a girl student can be seen singing a song in Bhojpuri on alcohol addiction. The video, shared by @USIndia_ on Twitter, has gained a lot of appreciation and attention.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal