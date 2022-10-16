All section
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: School Girl From Ladakh Bats In Hills, Aims To Be Virat Kohli

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Ladakh,  16 Oct 2022 11:26 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A video of a young girl from Ladakh named Maqsooma playing cricket in the hills has gone viral on social media. The girl, who is a die-hard Virat Kohli fan, can be seen playing some good strokes. The video, which garnered the attention of cricket fans on the internet, was posted by the Directorate of School Education (DSE) via its official Twitter handle. In the video, Maqsooma confessed her love for Kohli, admitting that the former India skipper is his favorite cricketer and that she dreams to be like him.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
