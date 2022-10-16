All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: School Girl From Ladakh Bats In Hills, Aims To Be Virat Kohli
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Ladakh, 16 Oct 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A video of a young girl from Ladakh named Maqsooma playing cricket in the hills has gone viral on social media. The girl, who is a die-hard Virat Kohli fan, can be seen playing some good strokes. The video, which garnered the attention of cricket fans on the internet, was posted by the Directorate of School Education (DSE) via its official Twitter handle. In the video, Maqsooma confessed her love for Kohli, admitting that the former India skipper is his favorite cricketer and that she dreams to be like him.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Chhattisgarh Olympics: Here's How This Event Promotes Rural Women Participation & Traditional State Sports
No, This Viral Video Does Not Show Nude Iranian Protestors; Viral Video Is From 2019 Chilean Protests