Watch: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates World's Biggest Traditional Sand Boat with 25,500 Mud Diyas
India, 14 Nov 2022 4:06 AM GMT
Internationally acclaimed sand artist Padmashri Sudarsan Pattanaik has sculpted a gigantic sand boat using 25,500 mud diyas to highlight on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima. “20 of my students joined me to create this art, 68 ft long and 42 ft Wide at the Historical Bali Yatra Cuttack Odisha”, he tweeted while sharing the video of his artwork.
