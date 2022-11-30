All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Police Officer Recites Poetry On 'Khaki' While Sharing Smiles With Other Officials; Netizens React
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 30 Nov 2022 12:04 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
In the video, shared by SP @ankidurg on her Twitter account, several police officials can be seen standing together and reciting a poem. The video shows an officer reciting, “Kismat Ke Bina Khaki Ka Paridhan Nahi Milta,” while other personnel clap and root from the back to join him. The clip has received mixed reactions from netizens. While some appreciate their hard work, others allege that police misuse their powers. The video was earlier shared by @Sahityik_kritya .
