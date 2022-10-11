All section
Watch: Police Officer Offers Sweets, Garlands To Street And Drain Cleaners
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Oct 2022 4:10 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
In a heartwarming video shared by Cop Afsana on her Instagram handle, she can be seen offering sweets and garlands to street and drain cleaners in Kanpur as an act of respect for keeping our roads and country clean. She also encourages people to throw trash in public garbage bins instead of littering. Her kind gesture garnered a lot of appreciation from Netizens.
