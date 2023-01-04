All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Pilot Welcome Passengers In Poetic Manner; Travelers Impressed
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 4 Jan 2023 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A Twitter video shared by Vikash Mohta on December 31 shows a pilot who poetically greeted his passengers, grabbing the attention of the passengers sitting in the plane. He says his name in his poetic style and gives important instructions to all the passengers boarding the aircraft through announcements. The video has received over 95,000 views and has left a significant impression on viewers. Commenting on the video, one user wrote, ‘When a radio jockey becomes a pilot.’ Another user wrote, ‘It was very interesting to hear the poetry of Pilot Sir.’
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
More Than Nursery! Plant Creches Are Unique Solutions To Help Take Care Of Plants In Owner's Absence, Know How