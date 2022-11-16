All section
Watch: Physics Teacher Explains Refractive Index Practically, Netizens Applaud His Method
India, 16 Nov 2022 10:44 AM GMT
A video of one teacher helping young students in a unique way is getting viral on the internet. In the video, we can see an instructor explaining physics by giving his students a practical demonstration.He explains to the pupils that two glasses are visible because the refractive indices differ. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Deepak Prabhu’ as an example of how interactive teachers should be in explaining a tough subject like Physics to a school child.
