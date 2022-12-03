All section
Watch: Navy Day Rehearsal At RK Beach In Visakhapatnam
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Andhra Pradesh, 3 Dec 2022 10:25 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Rehearsal for the Indian Navy Day celebrations is in full swing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. A Twitter user, @dineshsirugudi, shared this video, while many other users on Twitter shared similar footage. Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4, commemorating the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This year, the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu is also likely to attend the event.
