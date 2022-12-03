All section
Watch: Navy Day Rehearsal At RK Beach In Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh,  3 Dec 2022

Rehearsal for the Indian Navy Day celebrations is in full swing at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. A Twitter user, @dineshsirugudi, shared this video, while many other users on Twitter shared similar footage. Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4, commemorating the launch of Operation Trident against Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This year, the President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu is also likely to attend the event.

