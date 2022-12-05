All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: NASA Installs New Roll-Out Solar Array On Space Station
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 5 Dec 2022 12:54 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio successfully installed Roll-Out Solar Array on the starboard truss structure of the space station on December 4.While uploading the video on Twitter, @Space_Station wrote, "watched as it unfurled (seen here in time-lapse) during a spacewalk on Saturday, December 3, 2022".Astronauts ended their spacewalk around 12:51 am on December 4 after successfully installing a new roll-out solar array on the station.
