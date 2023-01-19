All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Mumbai Policemen Enjoy Music By Youth At Marine Drive; Internet Amazed
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Maharashtra, 19 Jan 2023 7:46 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
An artiste named Shiv, @shi.vxm, has gone viral on social media as the Mumbai Police reposted his video from the city streets on their official Instagram page. In the video, the artiste, along with two other youths, was performing a popular Bollywood song for the two police officers at Marine Drive when they caught the attention of the Mumbai Police. The video of the performance and the police officers enjoying it has gone viral on social media.
