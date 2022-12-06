All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Mumbai Auto Driver Names All 44 Countries Of Europe; Wins Praise
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Maharashtra, 6 Dec 2022 9:30 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a viral video, an auto-rickshaw driver, Ramdev, can be seen naming all countries of Europe. Calling it the 'most informative hour', a user @krish_rajiv on Instagram shared the video, which has received a lot of positive responses from netizens. "He claimed to know the names of all 44 countries in the European continent and then promptly proceeded to prove it by rattling off 44 names in near alphabetical order. He followed it up by naming the Presidents/PMs of some major European countries," the caption reads.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Iran Hasn't Abolishised Morality Police As Claimed By Global Media Outlets; Viral News Is Misleading
'Never Too Young To Make A Difference': Twitter Video Of Children Covering A Manhole Is Winning Hearts Online