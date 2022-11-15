All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: Moradabad Police Celebrates Children's Day With Orphans; Appreciated By Netizens

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Uttar Pradesh,  15 Nov 2022 11:37 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

India celebrated Children’s day on November 14 and to mark that day, UP’s moradabad police decided to celebrate with the orphan children. In the video, we can see Dr. Anoop Singh, CO, Civil Lines Circle of the city having a lot of fun with the children there. The video received appreciation from the Twitterati and is going viral on the internet.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Children's Day 
Childhood 

Must Reads

Rich Culture & History Of Manipur! Know About This 500 Year-Old Asia's Largest All-Women Market
These Set Of Viral Images Are Circulated With False Claims To Malign The Reputation Of Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary
Maharashtra: 7.1 Lakh Students To Be Trained By UNICEF To Work As 'Climate Change Warriors'
Old Image Of Rally In Kolkata Passed As Crowd During The Aam Aadmi Party Road Show In Gujarat
Similar Posts
Kindness Doesnt Cost You Anything!
Videos

Kindness Doesn't Cost You Anything!

The Logical Indian Crew
Never Hurt Anyone!
Videos

Never Hurt Anyone!

The Logical Indian Crew
Mid-Work Nap Time Can Help Combat Work Stress Level, Says 73% Employees: Report
Videos

Mid-Work Nap Time Can Help Combat Work Stress Level, Says 73% Employees: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: UP School Girl Recites Names of 75 Districts In 30 Seconds, Netizens Impressed
Videos

Watch: UP School Girl Recites Names of 75 Districts In 30 Seconds, Netizens Impressed

The Logical Indian Crew
Student From Bengaluru Plays Vande Mataram On Flute Aboard Vande Bharat Express
Videos

Student From Bengaluru Plays 'Vande Mataram' On Flute Aboard Vande Bharat Express

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X