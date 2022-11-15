All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Moradabad Police Celebrates Children's Day With Orphans; Appreciated By Netizens
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 15 Nov 2022 11:37 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India celebrated Children’s day on November 14 and to mark that day, UP’s moradabad police decided to celebrate with the orphan children. In the video, we can see Dr. Anoop Singh, CO, Civil Lines Circle of the city having a lot of fun with the children there. The video received appreciation from the Twitterati and is going viral on the internet.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
These Set Of Viral Images Are Circulated With False Claims To Malign The Reputation Of Jawaharlal Nehru On His Birth Anniversary