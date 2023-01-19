All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Man With Two Artificial Legs Climbs Hill; Inspires Internet
Others/World, 19 Jan 2023 7:47 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Everyone has a dream in his life that they want to achieve. However, it takes determination, hard work, and self-confidence to move in the right direction. A video shared by IPS officer @ipskabra on Twitter shows a man with two artificial legs climbing a hill. “Nothing can stop you from chasing your dreams,” reads the caption. The video received many positive reactions. ” Unbelievable, keep it up, salute you and your dreams,” one user commented on the post.
