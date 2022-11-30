All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Man Travels From Delhi To Ladakh On Customised Bike With His Dog, Wins Praise
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 30 Nov 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Chow Sureng Rajkonwar, a travel influencer, who travelled from Delhi to Ladakh on a customised motorbike, took his dog and documented their journey on Instagram. The adorable videos are now winning hearts online. The traveller attached a carrier on his bike for his dog named Bella. Sureng Rajkonwar wrote on Instagram, "Our Zanskar and Ladakh story in 45 seconds." The video has so far garnered over 2.3 lakh likes. Interestingly, he also fed over 40 stray dogs during the trip. Towards the end of the video, the pair can be seen with the Indian flag at the Umling La, the world's highest motorable road.
