Watch: Man Takes Flight In Aeroplane Made Using Bicycle, Internet Amazed

Priyanka Jaiswal

26 Dec 2022

An undated video featuring a group of people working on a flying bicycle has surfaced on Twitter. The video, shared by @yadavakhilesh, shows a man attempting to achieve flight by pedalling a bicycle inside a transparent box connected to plane wings. It stays in the air for some time before hitting the ground. Several users suggested ideas to make its functioning better. "Good. But it needs more power, and not possible with only human feet. Good effort and design. Needs some engine or electric motor," one user wrote.

Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Technology 
Bicycle 

