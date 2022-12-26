All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Man Takes Flight In Aeroplane Made Using Bicycle, Internet Amazed
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Others/World, 26 Dec 2022 6:53 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
An undated video featuring a group of people working on a flying bicycle has surfaced on Twitter. The video, shared by @yadavakhilesh, shows a man attempting to achieve flight by pedalling a bicycle inside a transparent box connected to plane wings. It stays in the air for some time before hitting the ground. Several users suggested ideas to make its functioning better. "Good. But it needs more power, and not possible with only human feet. Good effort and design. Needs some engine or electric motor," one user wrote.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
