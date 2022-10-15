All section
Watch: Leopard Cub Reunited With Mother At Mumbai National Park
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Maharashtra, 15 Oct 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A leopard cub was reunited with its mother __C33 Delta at Film City on October 12. The cub had been found in the early hours of October 10 in Film City, 100 metres from the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) by security staff. They handed over the cub to the forest department who shifted it to the SGNP animal hospital. On October 12, around 3.45 am the female leopard came around close to the cage. As she approached the cage, the staff immediately opened the door of the cage with a pulley and rope. "Within minutes the female leopard started nursing the cub and disappeared in the bushes with her cub," said G Mallikarjuna, conservator of forests and director, SGNP.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
