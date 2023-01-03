All section
Watch: Kota Tribes Celebrating New Year In Traditional Way; Internet Amazed
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 3 Jan 2023 1:07 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
As we have entered into the New Year, people usually celebrate this day with their loved ones, and some like to party, whereas some want to stay at home. Tamil Nadu witnessed one such celebration where the members of the Kota tribe in Nilgiri Hills performed a traditional folk dance to welcome the new year. IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the videos on Twitter on December 31, which show the tribal members dancing around a massive bonfire while instrumental folk music is played and applause is heard. They are all wearing white clothing. "Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris.Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world #HappyNewYear,” reads the caption.
