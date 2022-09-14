All section
Watch: Internet Salutes Swiggy Delivery Agent For Delivering Food On Wheelchair Scooter
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 14 Sep 2022 8:34 AM GMT
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A specially-abled woman, who happened to be a Swiggy delivery executive, was seen riding on a wheelchair scooter to deliver her orders to the customers. The video of the woman was shared on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal on September 10, which has been going viral for inspiring reasons. The caption of the video reads, "Of course life is difficult, but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit".
