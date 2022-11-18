Watch: Indian Army's First Woman Soldier Skydiver Lance Naik Manju Jumps From 10,000 Feet

All section
India,  18 Nov 2022

Manju, a lance naik in the Indian Army, created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver. She jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) on November 15 from a height of 10,000 feet. The Eastern Command said, "This inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army".

