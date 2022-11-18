All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Indian Army's First Woman Soldier Skydiver Lance Naik Manju Jumps From 10,000 Feet
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 18 Nov 2022 8:58 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Manju, a lance naik in the Indian Army, created history by becoming the first woman soldier skydiver. She jumped off the ALH Dhruv chopper (Advanced Light Helicopter) on November 15 from a height of 10,000 feet. The Eastern Command said, "This inspiring act will set an example for other women in the army".
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
'Serious Medical Negligence': 23 Women In Bihar Undergo Tubectomy Without Anaesthesia, Probe Underway
This Village In Maharashtra Bans Mobile Usage For Children Below 18, Here's How Netizens Are Reacting