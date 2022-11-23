All section
Watch: Indian Army Conducts Exercise 'Shatru Nash' In Rajasthan's Thar Desert
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Rajasthan, 23 Nov 2022 3:50 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Indian Army's South Western Command on November 21 conducted an integrated firepower exercise, "Shatru Nash" at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Thar Desert in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. It witnessed the use of multifarious firing platforms in an integrated manner involving both ground and aerial manoeuvres.
