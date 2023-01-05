All section
Watch: Ice Flows Out Of Pipes In Kashmir As Mercury Drops Below Freezing Point
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Jammu and Kashmir, 5 Jan 2023 1:14 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
The 40-day harsh winter began in Kashmir on December 21 and will end on January 30. This period is marked by frequent snowfall and frozen water bodies across the Valley. Videos of ice flowing out of water pipelines in the Valley are getting surfaced on social media. Large parts of Dal Lake were frozen due to severe prevailing cold weather conditions, and night temperatures recorded a further drop in Kashmir and Ladakh.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
