Watch: IAF Successfully Test Fires BrahMos Air Launched Missile
India, 31 Dec 2022 4:33 AM GMT
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 29 successfully fired the extended range version of the BrahMos Air Launch missile. “Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives”, the IAF tweeted.BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian joint venture which produces supersonic cruise missiles. With this, IAF has achieved a "significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, the government said.
