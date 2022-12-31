All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: IAF Successfully Test Fires BrahMos Air Launched Missile

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  31 Dec 2022 4:33 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 29 successfully fired the extended range version of the BrahMos Air Launch missile. “Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives”, the IAF tweeted.BrahMos Aerospace is an Indo-Russian joint venture which produces supersonic cruise missiles. With this, IAF has achieved a "significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, the government said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Watch 
IAF 
Successfully 
Test 
Fires 
BrahMos 
Air 
Launched 
Missile 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Despite Autism Given Speech Difficulties, I Found My Calling In Music & Won The National Award Thrice'
Achieving Milestones! Over 1.5 Lakh Ayushman Bharat Centres Operational In India Before December 31
My Story: 'My Child's Diagnosis Moved Me To Build First Ever Clinic For FX Syndrome & Educate Parents About Neurodivergence'
My Story: 'People Get Uncomfortable When I Joke About My Disability, But I Continue To Take The Bitter Reality To Them'
Similar Posts
Be Kind & Be Loved!
Videos

Be Kind & Be Loved!

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Big Part Of Road In UPs Lucknow Collapses; Video Goes Viral
Videos

Watch: Big Part Of Road In UP's Lucknow Collapses; Video Goes Viral

The Logical Indian Crew
Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Value
Videos

Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Value

The Logical Indian Crew
Share Knowledge, Feel Grateful!
Videos

Share Knowledge, Feel Grateful!

The Logical Indian Crew
Be Generous, Be Supportive!
Videos

Be Generous, Be Supportive!

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X