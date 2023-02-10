All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Hydrogen Fuel Cell E-Bus Launched At India Energy Week 2023
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 10 Feb 2023 12:04 PM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Oil India Limited’s (OIL) indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell based e-bus at the India Energy Week (IEW) in Bengaluru on February 6, 2023.The bus is a hybrid of an Electric Drive and a Fuel Cell, the Fuel Cell uses hydrogen to produce electricity which drives the electric motor & also charges the auxiliary battery that provides back-up power during acceleration and braking.The bus is designed to accommodate 32 persons including the driver and is provided with wheel chair facility.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal