The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Hyderabad Man Swept Away With Bike In Heavy Rain, Rescued By Locals
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Telangana, 15 Oct 2022 8:19 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
After heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on October 13, a video posted online that showed a man getting swept away along with his bike as constant rains turned the city’s streets into fast-moving streams.However, it was reported that the man was later rescued by locals in the Borabanda area of the Telangana capital.
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
