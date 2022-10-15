All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Watch: Hyderabad Man Swept Away With Bike In Heavy Rain, Rescued By Locals

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Telangana,  15 Oct 2022 8:19 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

After heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on October 13, a video posted online that showed a man getting swept away along with his bike as constant rains turned the city’s streets into fast-moving streams.However, it was reported that the man was later rescued by locals in the Borabanda area of the Telangana capital.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
