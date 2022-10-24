All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Handicapped Father Take Children To School On Tricycle, Melts Netizens' Hearts
Writer: Tarin Hussain
India, 24 Oct 2022 3:09 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
In a Twitter video shared by Yogita Bhayana on October 17 shows a man, despite being handicapped, is seen hand-pedalling his tricycle on the road to drop his children to school in the undated video. People on social media expressed their admiration for the man’s determination to ensure his children’s education regardless of his infirmity. Several users expressed their gratitude for the sacrifices made by their parents for their children.
