The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Ganga Ghat In Varanasi Raises Alarm On Water Pollution At Tourist Sites
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Uttar Pradesh, 31 Jan 2023 11:52 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Stretching from the Himalayan foothills to the Bay of Bengal, the ganga river provides water to nearly half a billion people, more than any other river in the world. However, every day, around three million litres of sewage is emptied into the Ganges – and only about half of that has undergone any kind of treatment. The video shared by @MahantMochan on Twitter, shows the condition of the river. The waters are so dirty that it’s considered one of the most polluted waterways in the world.
