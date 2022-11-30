All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: G20 Ambassadors Blow Conch Shells To Welcome India's G20 Presidency At Swaraj Dweep
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 30 Nov 2022 12:05 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
As India is set to assume the G20 presidency on December 1, the ambassadors and heads of missions of G20 nations blew conch shells at the Swaraj Dweep in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 26. G20 India coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had organised a yoga session on Kala Patthar beach on Saturday for the delegates.
