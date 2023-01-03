All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Frontline Worker Doing Vaccination Near Indo-Pak Border
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 3 Jan 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Battling against many challenges, health workers reached far-flung communities with the vaccines.In the video shared by @ronakdgajjar on Twitter, a woman health worker can be seen providing measles and Rubella (MR) vaccines to children aged 0-5 years in Luna Nana/Mota - Kutch village near the India-Pakistan border. "CHO Pinki Patel walked some miles to perform her duty in the desert," reads the caption.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
