All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Four Men Reveal Condition Of 1470 Meters Long Road In Uttar Pradesh By Digging It Up, Video Goes Viral
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 22 Oct 2022 2:29 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
This 1470 meters long road is being built between Sirsa to Sardha in Pilibhit's Gajraula police station area. In the video, four men can be seen digging up the road and complaining about the condition of the roads in Uttar Pradesh.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal