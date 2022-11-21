All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch : Fishermen Safely Releases Trapped Juvenile Dugong In TN's Ramanathapuram, IAS Officer Praises The Act
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Tamil Nadu, 21 Nov 2022 10:56 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
In a kind act, fishermen released a Dugong, which accidentally got caught in their fisher net earlier, off the coast of Thondi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. State Environment Secretary, Supriya Sahu, shared a video of the incident on Twitter. She wrote, "We plan to honour & award them. This amplifies the fact that informed local communities are most important in conservation efforts."
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Babu Mani: Former India Football Captain Passes At 59; Here's A Rundown Of His Motivating Sports Career