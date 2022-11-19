All section
Watch: Farmers In Madhya Pradesh Wait In Long Queue To Buy Fertilisers, Mark Their Position Using Bags & Stones
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Madhya Pradesh, 19 Nov 2022 10:05 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
In the video shared by INC Media Panellist @pankhuripathak, several MP farmers can be seen sitting on a road while marking their position in a queue to buy fertilisers. However, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recently stated that there is no problem of fertiliser in the state, and adequate supplies have been ensured in each district. Farmers do not have to line up in queues. While inaugurating a programme of the 3-day 'Krishi mela and exhibition' on November 12, he further said that the government is continuously increasing the area under irrigation.



