Watch: Elephant Joins Football Game At Army Camp In Assam

Assam,  29 Sep 2022 6:17 AM GMT

A wild elephant surprised a group of people playing football at a military camp in Assam's Guwahati when the large animal gently walked into the field and briefly participated in the play. Someone passes the ball to the elephant. It manages to return-kick the ball with its rear legs. The elephant then gently walks off from the field. Locals said it may have come from the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

