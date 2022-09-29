All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Elephant Joins Football Game At Army Camp In Assam
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 29 Sep 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
A wild elephant surprised a group of people playing football at a military camp in Assam's Guwahati when the large animal gently walked into the field and briefly participated in the play. Someone passes the ball to the elephant. It manages to return-kick the ball with its rear legs. The elephant then gently walks off from the field. Locals said it may have come from the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
No, 400 Madrasas And Mosques In Rampur Did Not Participate In Electricity Theft As Claimed By Media Outlets