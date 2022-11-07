All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Devotees Performing Circumambulation On Raebareli's Potholed Roads
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 7 Nov 2022 6:00 AM GMT | Updated 2022-11-07T11:31:15+05:30
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A video of worshippers doing circumambulation on Raebareli potholed roads has gone viral. Devotees were seen walking around it in a circle and arriving at the Ganga Ghat. Large potholes were spotted near Salon's Cub List Road.
