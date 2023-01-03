All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Dense Fog Engulfs Many Parts Of Delhi, Rajasthan & UP, Visibility Affected
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 3 Jan 2023 8:12 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Several videos of vehicles and plants covered in a layer of frost from Rajasthan surfaced on social media. Besides Rajasthan, cold wave conditions have also gripped other states like Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, and this frigid weather may well continue until later this week. A large northern Indian region suffered dense fog, which also affected the running of many trains.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
More Than Nursery! Plant Creches Are Unique Solutions To Help Take Care Of Plants In Owner's Absence, Know How