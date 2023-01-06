All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Delhi Cop Stops Musician From Performing At Connaught Place, Internet Furious
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Delhi, 6 Jan 2023 1:45 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Artists and musicians singing and playing music make Delhi even more delightful. Often, people gather around to listen to them. However, in a recent incident, an artist who was playing the guitar in the busy Connaught Place area of the national capital was forcibly stopped by a Delhi Police cop. The video of the same is now getting viral on social media. The internet expressed their disappointment and anger towards the street artist not being allowed to speak his talent to the enjoying audience. “Even if it is illegal today, I hope the government makes amends to make such things legal in the coming weeks. Gives opportunity to talent and is a good tourist attraction,” a comment read. The artist seen in the video is Anshul Riaji, who performs in various public places in Delhi and uploads videos of it on his Instagram page.
