Watch: Curtains Put Hastily To Hide Dirt Ahead Of Nitish Kumar's Visit In Bihar
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Bihar, 11 Jan 2023 4:35 AM GMT
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on January 6, started his 'Samadhan Yatra' from west Champaran, aimed at checking the status of the ongoing programmes in the state. However, in a video shared by @USIndia_ on Twitter, people can be seen hiding dirt with the white curtains ahead of Nitish's arrival in the city. People have alleged that district officials hastily put up curtains along the embankment ahead of the CM's visit to hide the view of dirt in the city.
