The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Comedian Annu Awasthi Raises Concern Over Surging Dengue Cases In Kanpur
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Uttar Pradesh, 11 Nov 2022 9:15 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
By covering himself in a mosquito net, Comedian Annu Awasthi, on November 7, raised concerns over how people are suffering from mosquitoes in the city. The video was shared by Journalist @MohtaPraveenn on Twitter. "If there was a way to count mosquitoes, there would have been more mosquitoes in Kanpur than the population," he tweeted. The city reported 34 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Ankita Singh,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal